UEFA Champions League

Chelsea vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League: LIVE streaming info, team news, squads, predicted XI

Here is all you need to know about the UEFA Champions League clash between Chelsea and A C Milan.

Team Sportstar
05 October, 2022 10:36 IST
05 October, 2022 10:36 IST
Olivier Giroud returns to Stamford Bridge for the first time since his departure from Chelsea.

Olivier Giroud returns to Stamford Bridge for the first time since his departure from Chelsea. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Here is all you need to know about the UEFA Champions League clash between Chelsea and A C Milan.

Chelsea and AC Milan will take each other on in a UEFA Champions League group E match at Stamford Bridge in London.

ALSO READ: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PSG VS BENFICA

Group topper Milan, yet to lose a match so far, will look to solidify its top spot with a win against an unsettled Chelsea side. Milan will have momentum on its side coming from a 3-1 win against Dinamo Zagreb.

Chelsea on the other hand, will be looking to make amends to its playing 11. While its midfield has shown improvements after Potter’s arrival, its attack still has a long way to go. Aubameyang, who scored in Premier League last week, will be the center of attraction in the Chelsea attack.

Chelsea and Milan have played each other only twice in the Champions League with both games ending in a draw.

League form guide

Chelesea (EPL) - W-W-L-W-L

Milan (Serie A) - W-L-W-W-D

Predicted XI
Chelsea - Kepa, James, Thiago Silva, Fofana, Chilwell, Mount, Jorginho (c), Kovacic, Havertz, Aubameyang, Sterling.
AC Milan - Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Florenzi; Bennacer, Tonali; Messias, Kessie, Leão; Giroud

Where to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League match?

The Chelsea vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League match will be telecast live on the Sony sports network and can be live streamed on Sony LIV app.

When does Chelsea and AC Milan play in the UEFA Champions League?

The Chelsea vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League will start at 12:30am IST on Wednesday.

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us