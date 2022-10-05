Chelsea vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League: LIVE streaming info, team news, squads, predicted XI

Chelsea and AC Milan will take each other on in a UEFA Champions League group E match at Stamford Bridge in London.

Group topper Milan, yet to lose a match so far, will look to solidify its top spot with a win against an unsettled Chelsea side. Milan will have momentum on its side coming from a 3-1 win against Dinamo Zagreb.

Chelsea on the other hand, will be looking to make amends to its playing 11. While its midfield has shown improvements after Potter’s arrival, its attack still has a long way to go. Aubameyang, who scored in Premier League last week, will be the center of attraction in the Chelsea attack.

Chelsea and Milan have played each other only twice in the Champions League with both games ending in a draw.

League form guide

Chelesea (EPL) - W-W-L-W-L

Milan (Serie A) - W-L-W-W-D

Predicted XI Chelsea - Kepa, James, Thiago Silva, Fofana, Chilwell, Mount, Jorginho (c), Kovacic, Havertz, Aubameyang, Sterling. AC Milan - Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Florenzi; Bennacer, Tonali; Messias, Kessie, Leão; Giroud

Where to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League match?

The Chelsea vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League match will be telecast live on the Sony sports network and can be live streamed on Sony LIV app.

When does Chelsea and AC Milan play in the UEFA Champions League?

The Chelsea vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League will start at 12:30am IST on Wednesday.