UEFA Champions League, Europa League draw streaming info: When, where to watch UCL, UEL knockout draw; Qualified teams list

Here is all you need to know about the knockout draw for the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League set to happen today.

Published : Dec 18, 2023 13:43 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File - UEFA Champions League trophy on display.
File - UEFA Champions League trophy on display. | Photo Credit: MICHAEL REGAN/Getty Images
infoIcon

File - UEFA Champions League trophy on display. | Photo Credit: MICHAEL REGAN/Getty Images

Europe’s premier club football competitions - UEFA Champions League and the Europa League -- will have its knockout draw today.

In the Champions League, the eight group winners will be in the seeded category while the runners up will be unseeded. The seeded eight will be paired only with an unseeded team in the Round of 16.

Teams qualified for UCL knockouts
Group Winners (seeded teams) - Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad
Group Runners-up (unseeded teams) - Copenhagen, Inter ,Milan, Lazio, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Paris Saint Germain, Porto and PSV Eindhoven

The knockout stage in Europa League will begin with a play-off round, where the UEL group runners-up will go head-to-head with the third-placed teams in the UCL, for a spot in the UEL Round of 16. Benfica, AC Milan and Galatasaray are among the eight teams dropping down from the UCL.

Teams qualified for UEL knockouts
UEL Group Winners - Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool, Villarreal, Slavia Prague, West Ham, Brighton, Rangers
UEL Group Runners-up - Sporting CP, Toulouse, Roma, Qarabag, Rennes, Freiburg, Marseille, Sparta Prague
UCL Group Third-placed teams - Feyenoord, Young Boys, Galatasaray, RC Lens, Braga, Benfica, AC Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk

When will the draw happen?

Both draws will happen on December 18, Monday. The UCL draw is scheduled at 4:30 PM IST, while the UEL draw will happen at 5:30 PM IST.

Where is the draw happening?

The draw will take place UEFA’s main headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

How to watch the draw live?

Both draws will be will be broadcast live on Sony Network in India. The event can also be live-streamed on SonyLiv or UEFA’s official website.

