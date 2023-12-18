UEFA Champions League, Europa League draw streaming info: When, where to watch UCL, UEL knockout draw; Qualified teams list

Europe’s premier club football competitions - UEFA Champions League and the Europa League -- will have its knockout draw today.
In the Champions League, the eight group winners will be in the seeded category while the runners up will be unseeded. The seeded eight will be paired only with an unseeded team in the Round of 16.
Teams qualified for UCL knockouts
The knockout stage in Europa League will begin with a play-off round, where the UEL group runners-up will go head-to-head with the third-placed teams in the UCL, for a spot in the UEL Round of 16. Benfica, AC Milan and Galatasaray are among the eight teams dropping down from the UCL.
Teams qualified for UEL knockouts
When will the draw happen?
Both draws will happen on December 18, Monday. The UCL draw is scheduled at 4:30 PM IST, while the UEL draw will happen at 5:30 PM IST.
Where is the draw happening?
The draw will take place UEFA’s main headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
How to watch the draw live?
Both draws will be will be broadcast live on Sony Network in India. The event can also be live-streamed on SonyLiv or UEFA’s official website.
