Football

French Cup: No big three, no problem as PSG beats third-tier Chateauroux

PSG coach Christophe Galtier rested Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi yet still started with seven international players against a side sitting in a lowly 14th place in the third division.

AP
07 January, 2023 08:39 IST
07 January, 2023 08:39 IST
Paris St Germain’s Hugo Ekitike celebrates scoring the side’s first goal.

Paris St Germain’s Hugo Ekitike celebrates scoring the side’s first goal. | Photo Credit: STEPHANE MAHE

PSG coach Christophe Galtier rested Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi yet still started with seven international players against a side sitting in a lowly 14th place in the third division.

Paris Saint-Germain needed two late goals to scrape a 3-1 win at third-tier Chateauroux in the French Cup round of 64 on Friday.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier rested star forwards Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi yet still started with seven international players against a side sitting in a lowly 14th place in the third division.

PSG has won the cup a record 14 times but was knocked out in the round of 16 last season.

With no extra time in the early rounds, Chateauroux was getting on top of the game and a penalty shootout loomed.

Also Read
Manchester United beats Everton 3-1 to advance in FA Cup

But PSG midfielder Carlos Soler pounced from close range in the 78th minute, and left back Juan Bernat ensured victory with a neat finish in stoppage time.

Galtier hinted at some complacency within his team.

“Imagine if we hadn’t qualified. At one stage our team was split in half and that gave them confidence,” Galtier said. “Did we think things would be easy once we took the lead? Perhaps.”

Also Read
Chelsea signs Brazil youngster Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama

Galtier picked three teenagers: 16-year-old Warren Zaïre-Emery started in midfield alongside 18-year-old Ismael Gharbi, with 17-year-old El Chadaille Bitshiabu in central defense.

The match started well enough for PSG when Gharbi threaded a neat pass for striker Hugo Ekitike to score in the 13th.

But poor defending gifted Chateauroux an equalizer in the 37th, when veteran forward Nolan Roux’s cross from the left caused panic and Bitshiabu deflected the loose ball past goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Roux nearly scored moments later with a speculative shot just past the post, with Navas stranded.

There was an upset elsewhere as second-tier Pau beat first-division Montpellier 2-1 at home.

Meanwhile, Angers beat Strasbourg on penalties in an all-first division game after a 0-0 draw.

In all-second division encounters, Paris FC beat Valenciennes 3-1 at home and Grenoble won against visiting Nimes 1-0.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us