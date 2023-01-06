Premier League

Chelsea signs Brazil youngster Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama

Reuters
06 January, 2023 23:25 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Central midfielder Santos was a key player for Vasco da Gama in Brazil’s second division last season. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Chelsea has reached an agreement with Vasco da Gama for the transfer of Brazil Under-20 international Andrey Santos, the Brazilian club said on Friday.

The 18-year-old, considered among the brightest talents in Brazilian football, will become Chelsea’s third signing of the January transfer window after it also brought in David Datro Fofana from Molde FK and Benoit Badiashile from AS Monaco.

Central midfielder Santos was a key player for Vasco da Gama in Brazil’s second division last season as he scored eight goals in 33 league games, helping it secure promotion to the top flight.

Chelsea is 10th in the Premier League on 25 points after 17 games and faces Manchester City away in the FA Cup on Sunday.

