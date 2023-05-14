Sam Kerr’s goal in the second half proved to be the winner as Chelsea successfully defended the Women’s FA Cup title with a 1-0 win against Manchester United in Wembley, on Sunday.

The Australian, who had proved to the difference in the previous edition of the tournament, rose to the occasion again when she steered Pernille Harder’s cross into the net in the 68th minute.

IT HAD TO BE HER! THE BACKFLIP 😱@samkerr1 loves a BIG goal at @wembleystadium! 💥#WomensFACuppic.twitter.com/y6Fr4cs3NC — Vitality Women's FA Cup (@VitalityWFACup) May 14, 2023

“I know it was coming today. We honest didn’t have our best game today but we’re such a great team that we pulled through. I’m just blessed to be in the team,“Kerr said after the win.

While Manchester United kept the UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinalist at bay in the second half, it had to give in to the counter-attack of the Blues, which beat both sides of Manchester in two consecutive editions of the FA Cup.

The game at Wembley saw an attendance of 77,390 - a world record for a women’s domestic game. Kerr, who won the player of the match was asked about the attendance and the forward was all smiles. But when she was awarded the Player of the Match award, she said that the ‘people who turned up here deserves it more.’

Chelsea and Man United are at swords end in the Women’s Super League as well with the latter leading at the moment while the Blues close in, with one game in hand.

More to follow.