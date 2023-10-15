Kerr on target as Chelsea tops WSL with win over West Ham

Chelsea’s Australian striker Sam Kerr scored in the 36th minute of her first game of the season to set her side on course for a 2-0 home win over West Ham United on Saturday that lifts the champion to the top of the Women’s Super League table.

After a frustrating opening half-hour, 30-year-old Kerr, who suffered a calf injury at the World Cup that caused her to miss the first two league games of the season, headed home a Niamh Charles cross to break the deadlock.

The visitors had several chances to even things up, but Chelsea dominated possession and substitute Erin Cuthbert netted in the 90th minute to seal the three points.

Chelsea has seven points from three games but could be replaced at the top on Sunday when previous leader Leicester City, which has six points, travels to Manchester United and third-placed Liverpool, also on six, hosts Everton.