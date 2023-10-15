MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kerr on target as Chelsea tops WSL with win over West Ham

After a frustrating opening half-hour, 30-year-old Kerr, who suffered a calf injury at the World Cup that caused her to miss the first two league games of the season, headed home a Niamh Charles cross to break the deadlock.

Published : Oct 15, 2023 08:13 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Chelsea’s Sam Kerr celebrates scoring its first goal.
Chelsea’s Sam Kerr celebrates scoring its first goal. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr celebrates scoring its first goal. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Chelsea’s Australian striker Sam Kerr scored in the 36th minute of her first game of the season to set her side on course for a 2-0 home win over West Ham United on Saturday that lifts the champion to the top of the Women’s Super League table.

After a frustrating opening half-hour, 30-year-old Kerr, who suffered a calf injury at the World Cup that caused her to miss the first two league games of the season, headed home a Niamh Charles cross to break the deadlock.

ALSO READ: Germany cruises past United States 3-1 in friendly

The visitors had several chances to even things up, but Chelsea dominated possession and substitute Erin Cuthbert netted in the 90th minute to seal the three points.

Chelsea has seven points from three games but could be replaced at the top on Sunday when previous leader Leicester City, which has six points, travels to Manchester United and third-placed Liverpool, also on six, hosts Everton.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sam Kerr /

Women's Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: England vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerr on target as Chelsea tops WSL with win over West Ham
    Reuters
  3. Germany cruises past United States 3-1 in friendly
    Reuters
  4. Qatar’s Skeikh Jassim refuses to improve 6 billion USD Manchester United bid: Reports
    Reuters
  5. England vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs AFG match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Kerr on target as Chelsea tops WSL with win over West Ham
    Reuters
  2. Germany cruises past United States 3-1 in friendly
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Berardi brace helps Italy thrash Malta, Hungary, Slovenia also win
    Reuters
  4. EURO 2024 qualifiers: We must keep Haaland out of box says Spain keeper Simon
    AFP
  5. Man arrested over damage to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: England vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerr on target as Chelsea tops WSL with win over West Ham
    Reuters
  3. Germany cruises past United States 3-1 in friendly
    Reuters
  4. Qatar’s Skeikh Jassim refuses to improve 6 billion USD Manchester United bid: Reports
    Reuters
  5. England vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs AFG match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment