Chelsea vs Leeds LIVE score, EPL updates: Fofana goal gives CHE the lead

Chelsea will take on Leeds united at the Stamford Bridge stadium in what might be a decisive match for the Blues’ boss Graham Potter.

Chelsea is currently languishing at 10th place in the table while Leeds is struggling to keep up with the relegation battle.

Stat attack:

Potter’s side is now on a three-match losing streak. The last time Chelsea lost four in a row without scoring any goal was in March 1929.

Chelsea hasn’t scored more than once in any of its last nine Premier League games, netting just four goals in total in this time – only once has it had a longer such run in the competition, going 17 games between August and December 1993.

No side has won fewer Premier League away games (1) or away points (6) than Leeds United this season, with its one away win coming at Liverpool in October