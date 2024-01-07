MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chelsea’s Kerr latest women’s player to suffer ACL injury

Kerr averaged nearly 30 goals in the previous three seasons for Chelsea, who is top of the WSL table with a three-point lead over Manchester City.

Published : Jan 07, 2024 21:43 IST , MOROCCO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea’s Sam Kerr.
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea’s Sam Kerr. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chelsea’s Sam Kerr. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chelsea’s Australian forward Sam Kerr has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury at the side’s warm-weather training camp in Morocco, the Women’s Super League club said on Sunday.

Kerr averaged nearly 30 goals in the previous three seasons for Chelsea, who is top of the WSL table with a three-point lead over Manchester City.

“Sam will be assessed by a specialist in the coming days and then begin her rehabilitation with the club’s medical team,” the club said in a statement.

Kerr, who joined Chelsea in 2019, has scored 99 goals in 128 matches for the London side, winning the league four times, the FA Cup three times and the League Cup twice.

She has also won the Golden Boot twice and was runner-up to Spain’s Aitana Bonmati at the Ballon d’Or awards last year.

Kerr is one of the sport’s most popular figures and was the first female player to feature on the global cover of the FIFA video game in 2022 alongside Kylian Mbappe.

The 30-year-old joins a long list of women’s players who have suffered ACL injuries, which usually take at least nine months of recovery before a return to action.

ACL injuries were the talk of the women’s World Cup last year after England’s Beth Mead and Leah Williamson, Vivianne Miedema of the Netherlands and Canada’s Janine Beckie missed the tournament.

Global football players union FIFPRO said an increased workload, travel and insufficient rest have contributed to an increase in injuries, including torn ACLs, among women’s professional players.

In December, the European football governing body UEFA introduced a women’s health expert panel to seek a deeper understanding of ACL injuries and their occurrence in the women’s game.

Related Topics

WSL /

Chelsea /

Sam Kerr /

Manchester City /

FA Cup /

FIFA /

Ballon d'Or /

Kylian Mbappe /

UEFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 LIVE Updates: Bengal Warriors 17-13 Haryana Steelers; Puneri Paltan 29-26 Tamil Thalaivas
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chelsea’s Kerr latest women’s player to suffer ACL injury
    Reuters
  3. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: McGrath, Perry consolidate, Australia need 43 runs to win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Muralitharan says Sehwag’s strength was his spontaneity, asks next generation to enjoy cricket without overthinking
    Stan Rayan
  5. British Junior Open 2024: Anahat Singh loses to Elhammamy in final, settles with silver; Aryaveer Dewan bags bronze
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Chelsea’s Kerr latest women’s player to suffer ACL injury
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: Milan ease to 3-0 win at Empoli
    Reuters
  3. Verona striker Henry denounces death threats after Inter Milan penalty miss
    AFP
  4. Madrid will be patient with Guler after debut, boss Ancelotti says
    Reuters
  5. Villa has demonstrated growth in mentality, says boss Emery
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 LIVE Updates: Bengal Warriors 17-13 Haryana Steelers; Puneri Paltan 29-26 Tamil Thalaivas
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chelsea’s Kerr latest women’s player to suffer ACL injury
    Reuters
  3. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: McGrath, Perry consolidate, Australia need 43 runs to win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Muralitharan says Sehwag’s strength was his spontaneity, asks next generation to enjoy cricket without overthinking
    Stan Rayan
  5. British Junior Open 2024: Anahat Singh loses to Elhammamy in final, settles with silver; Aryaveer Dewan bags bronze
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment