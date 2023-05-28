Football

Chelsea’s Reiten the right one as Blues win WSL title

The 28-year-old was the top scorer in the Norweigan Toppserien as her LSK side won the title in 2017 and 2018, and she has won the WSL title every year since joining Chelsea in 2019.

Reuters
READING, England 28 May, 2023 06:43 IST
READING, England 28 May, 2023 06:43 IST
Guro Reiten of Chelsea celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the FA Women’s Super League against Reading on May 27, 2023.

Guro Reiten of Chelsea celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the FA Women’s Super League against Reading on May 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 28-year-old was the top scorer in the Norweigan Toppserien as her LSK side won the title in 2017 and 2018, and she has won the WSL title every year since joining Chelsea in 2019.

In a squad bristling with internationals, Norway’s Guro Reiten stood out as Chelsea secured its fourth Women’s Super League title in four years on Saturday, continuing a superb run of six league titles on the trot for the diminutive Norwegian winger.

The 28-year-old was the top scorer in the Norweigan Toppserien as her LSK side won the title in 2017 and 2018, and she has won the WSL title every year since joining Chelsea in 2019.

Also Read
WSL: Emma Hayes toasts dominant title winner Chelsea

“I’m so proud of every single one at this club. It’s been a lot of hard work, but days like today make it worth it,” Reiten told Sky Sports as she accepted her player of the match award for her efforts against Reading.

As she has done all season, Reiten stepped up immediately in their final league game, crossing for Sam Kerr to head the opener in the 18th minute and then exploiting a defensive mistake to net the second, with Chelsea eventually winning 3-0.

Reiten’s stream of assists and goals has carried Chelsea to the title, and she often teed up Kerr with crosses or pulled the ball back for onrushing midfielders to score during a long season in which they sealed a league and FA Cup double.

“I just want to help the team win - Sam tells me every day, ‘hairline, eyebrow, there,’” Reiten said, pointing to her forehead.

Also Read | WSL: Chelsea defends Women’s Super League title with a win over Reading

Reiten said she was looking forward to a “good party” to celebrate the end of a long season.

“We play so many games, you have to go every third or fourth day. We could do it again and again, digging deep, finding that special moment to win games and we’re good, we’re good,” she said.

With another successful domestic season now done, Reiten’s thoughts will soon turn to Norway and the Women’s World Cup, which kicks off in Australia and New Zealand on July 20.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

How long does Vinicius have to bear the brunt of racism until La Liga and Spain course correct?

Napoli’s Serie A triumph a node to Italy’s football renaissance

Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us