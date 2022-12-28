Football

Chelsea to sign Ivory Coast striker Fofana from Molde

Fofana made his debut for the Ivory Coast national team in a 4-0 friendly win against Burundi in November.

28 December, 2022
Fofana was Molde's top scorer in the 2022 season, netting 15 times in Norway's top flight. 

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Fofana was Molde’s top scorer in the 2022 season, netting 15 times in Norway’s top flight.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chelsea has reached a pre-agreement to sign Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana from Norwegian champions Molde FK, both clubs said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old will join Chelsea on Jan. 1 for an undisclosed fee, but Norwegian media stated it is worth more than 130 million Norwegian crowns ($13.15 million), a transfer record for Norwegian soccer.

The striker was Molde’s top scorer in the 2022 season, netting 15 times in Norway’s top flight. 

