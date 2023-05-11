Football

Chelsea hammers Leicester to close on Man United in WSL title race

Chelsea moved up to 49 points from 19 games, with United one point ahead having played one more match. The sides meet at a sold-out Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup final on Sunday.

LONDON 11 May, 2023 09:14 IST
Chelsea’s Sam Kerr celebrates scoring their second goal with teammate Niamh Charles during the Women’s Super League match at Kingsmeadow in London on May 7, 2023. 

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr celebrates scoring their second goal with teammate Niamh Charles during the Women’s Super League match at Kingsmeadow in London on May 7, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AP

Chelsea scored four first-half goals en route to a 6-0 thrashing of Leicester City that closed the gap on Manchester United at the top of the Women’s Super League to a single point.

The Blues, reigning WSL champions, moved up to 49 points from 19 games, with United one point ahead having played one more match. The sides meet at a sold-out Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup final on Sunday.

Norway winger Guro Reiten opened the scoring in the eighth minute and Erin Cuthbert added a second before Danish striker Pernille Harder netted a brace to send Chelsea in 4-0 up at the break as they cantered to a 16th WSL victory of the season.

Arsenal also netted four first-half goals as it beat Brighton and Hove Albion 4-0. Again it was a good night for the Scandinavians, with Swede Stina Blackstenius netting twice and Norway’s Frida Maanum notching a goal and an assist.

Arsenal is third on 44 points, Brighton is ninth on 16 and Leicester is 11th three points further back. The relegation spot in the 12-team league is occupied by Reading on 11 points.

