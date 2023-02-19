Football

Chelsea’s Azpilicueta awake in hospital after kick to head

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta was set to stay in hospital overnight after being kicked in the head in the English Premier League on Saturday.

AP
LONDON 19 February, 2023 09:27 IST
LONDON 19 February, 2023 09:27 IST
Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta sustains an injury after a challenge from Southampton’s Sekou Mara.

Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta sustains an injury after a challenge from Southampton’s Sekou Mara. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta was set to stay in hospital overnight after being kicked in the head in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta was set to stay in hospital overnight after being kicked in the head in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Also Read
Ratcliffe’s INEOS confirms bid for Manchester United

Chelsea manager Graham Potter said he expected the Spaniard to remain in hospital for at least 24 hours after he was hit in the face by an attempted overhead kick by Southampton opponent Sékou Mara in the 74th minute.

Azpilicueta was taken off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace and breathing from an oxygen mask after a 10-minute stoppage.

“Thankfully he’s conscious,” Potter said. “He’s in hospital. He spoke to his wife, I believe. So we’re just obviously monitoring and very concerned for him. . . . It was not a nice thing to see.”

The 33-year-old Azpilicueta joined Chelsea in 2012 and has helped the club win two Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2021. He was named captain in 2019.

Chelsea lost to Southampton 1-0.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us