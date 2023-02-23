Struggling Chelsea hopes visit to Spurs can kick-start its season

Time is running out for Chelsea to salvage something from its season as it prepares to visit Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday but the Blues’ record against their London rivals will give coach Graham Potter hope that a much-needed win is on the horizon.

Despite its record January transfer window spending of around 300 million GBP ($361.08 million), Chelsea has won one of its last 10 matches in all competitions.

It sits 10th in the Premier League standings, 11 points behind Spurs in fourth albeit with a game in hand.

The major problem Potter is having to deal with is a lack of goals. While Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has scored 13 times in all competitions so far in the calendar year, Chelsea’s misfiring players have mustered just four between them.

A visit to Tottenham could be just what the doctor ordered. Spurs have lost all three of their home league games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against Chelsea by an aggregate score of 6-0.

Chelsea is also unbeaten in eight Premier League meetings with Spurs, while it is looking to become just the third team to win four consecutive away league games against Tottenham.

Spurs could be without coach Antonio Conte in the dugout again as he recovers from gallbladder surgery, but assistant Christian Stellini has a 100% record when in temporary charge of the team this term.

“When you don’t get results, it can be tough,” the under-pressure Potter said after last weekend’s home loss against Southampton. “That’s how it is.

“Some people will think I’m the problem. I don’t think they’re right but that doesn’t mean they can’t articulate their views.”