Chelsea winger Pulisic to be out for 10 days with ankle injury

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is set to be out for 10 days because of a left ankle injury, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.Pulisic was hurt on Wednesday in the United States' 4-1 win over Honduras in a World Cup qualifier."Unfortunately he came yesterday on crutches," Tuchel said, "and we have an ankle injury with about 10 days."READ: Tuchel excited by Saul signing, says midfielder was Chelsea target for yearsThat could see Pulisic miss English Premier League matches against Aston Villa and Tottenham, as well as a Champions League game against Zenit St. Petersburg in between.Pulisic recently tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to miss games against Arsenal and Liverpool before the international break.