Football

Chiellini, Bronze part of new FIFPRO player council to address key issues

The 29-strong Global Player Council, which includes England’s Lucy Bronze and Giorgio Chiellini of Italy, will assist FIFPRO and work with its 66 affiliated national player associations.

Reuters
01 October, 2022 03:00 IST
01 October, 2022 03:00 IST
“It is the best way to start making our voice heard among football’s authorities,” former Juventus defender Chiellini said in a statement on Friday.

“It is the best way to start making our voice heard among football’s authorities,” former Juventus defender Chiellini said in a statement on Friday. | Photo Credit: Laurence Griffiths

The 29-strong Global Player Council, which includes England’s Lucy Bronze and Giorgio Chiellini of Italy, will assist FIFPRO and work with its 66 affiliated national player associations.

Global soccer players’ union FIFPRO has launched a new player council to strengthen the role of footballers in shaping the decisions around key matters at international level, such as the match calendar, employment standards and social media abuse.

The 29-strong Global Player Council, which includes England’s Lucy Bronze and Giorgio Chiellini of Italy, will assist FIFPRO and work with its 66 affiliated national player associations.

Also Read
Chile and Peru appeal to CAS to kick Ecuador out of World Cup

“It is the best way to start making our voice heard among football’s authorities,” former Juventus defender Chiellini said in a statement on Friday.

FIFPRO this week also signed an agreement with the World Leagues Forum to address the issue of player workload.

According to a survey published by FIFPRO in May, 87% of professionals favour limiting the number of back-to-back matches to guard against a heavy workload.

“All of these players are leaders on and off the field in different countries around the world and will do a fantastic job in representing their profession at an international level,” added FIFPRO president David Aganzo.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us