Sometimes you want to try something new – Eriksen explains Spurs exit

Christian Eriksen put his decision to leave Tottenham for Inter down to a desire to "try something new" after six and a half years in London.

Eriksen joined Spurs in 2013 from Ajax and enjoyed a productive spell with the club, swiftly establishing himself in the starting XI and becoming a key player.

During his time in the Premier League, Eriksen developed into one of English football's most acclaimed playmakers, with Manchester United and Real Madrid said to have been long-term admirers.

It became apparent Eriksen was not going to sign a new contract with Spurs during pre-season and, with speculation around his future, the Denmark international subsequently struggled for form.

He eventually sealed a move to Inter on Tuesday, with Spurs reportedly receiving €20million for him despite his contract expiring at the end of the season, and Eriksen explained his departure in a letter.

It read: "Dear Tottenham fans, I don't know where to start! I didn't have the time to say goodbye to everyone, even though it felt like I played a lot of games where everyone said and thought I would be gone the next day.

"I have so many unbelievable memories over the last six and a half years I was at Spurs. I enjoyed being at the training ground everyday and playing games in the stadium so much, but sometimes you just want to try something new!

"So, Spurs fans, it has been a pleasure to play at your club and hopefully we meet again in the future!"

Eriksen signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with Inter, while Spurs confirmed the permanent signing of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis essentially as his replacement almost straight after the Serie A club made its announcement.

Spurs then followed that up with the acquisition of The Netherlands international winger Steven Bergwijn on Wednesday.