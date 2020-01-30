Football Football Sometimes you want to try something new – Eriksen explains Spurs exit Following the completion of his move to Serie A giant Inter, Christian Eriksen addressed an open letter to Spurs fans explaining his departure. Ryan Benson 30 January, 2020 01:00 IST During his time in the Premier League, Eriksen developed into one of English football's most acclaimed playmakers. - Getty Images Ryan Benson 30 January, 2020 01:00 IST Christian Eriksen put his decision to leave Tottenham for Inter down to a desire to "try something new" after six and a half years in London.Eriksen joined Spurs in 2013 from Ajax and enjoyed a productive spell with the club, swiftly establishing himself in the starting XI and becoming a key player.During his time in the Premier League, Eriksen developed into one of English football's most acclaimed playmakers, with Manchester United and Real Madrid said to have been long-term admirers.ALSO READ| Manchester United agrees deal to sign Bruno Fernandes It became apparent Eriksen was not going to sign a new contract with Spurs during pre-season and, with speculation around his future, the Denmark international subsequently struggled for form.He eventually sealed a move to Inter on Tuesday, with Spurs reportedly receiving €20million for him despite his contract expiring at the end of the season, and Eriksen explained his departure in a letter.It read: "Dear Tottenham fans, I don't know where to start! I didn't have the time to say goodbye to everyone, even though it felt like I played a lot of games where everyone said and thought I would be gone the next day."I have so many unbelievable memories over the last six and a half years I was at Spurs. I enjoyed being at the training ground everyday and playing games in the stadium so much, but sometimes you just want to try something new!ALSO READ| Atletico forward Joao Felix set to miss Madrid derby "So, Spurs fans, it has been a pleasure to play at your club and hopefully we meet again in the future!"Eriksen signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with Inter, while Spurs confirmed the permanent signing of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis essentially as his replacement almost straight after the Serie A club made its announcement.Spurs then followed that up with the acquisition of The Netherlands international winger Steven Bergwijn on Wednesday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos