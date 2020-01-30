Christine Sinclair becomes all-time top scorer with 185 goals

Canadian forward Christine Sinclair became the all-time top scorer in international soccer, breaking the mark held by American Abby Wambach when she netted her 185th goal against St. Kitts and Nevis in south Texas on Wednesday.

Sinclair, playing her 290th international, scored the milestone goal from close range in the 23rd minute of Canada's opening game at the CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers at H-E-B Park in Edinburg after tying the record with a seventh-minute penalty.

The 36-year-old Canadian captain opened the scoring when she scored from the spot and later tucked away an Adriana Leon cross to make it 4-0. Sinclair then left the game in the 47th minute with Canada ahead 7-0.

“Christine: History is made. Your victory is our victory. We celebrate with you,” Wambach posted on her Twitter account shortly after Sinclair surpassed her on the all-time list.

“And to every girl coming up in the Pack with a dream to achieve that which doesn't yet even exist: We believe in you. Your Pack is with you. And history awaits you.”

Wambach, who retired in 2015 after a 15-year career, had sole possession of the goalscoring mark since 2013 when she broke fellow American Mia Hamm's record of 158.

Sinclair has been the backbone of the Canadian team since making her debut as a 16-year-old at the 2000 Algarve Cup where she scored her first international goal.

Sinclair has established herself as one of the best players in the women's game and has competed at two Olympics, including in 2012 where she was the tournament's leading scorer with six of Canada's 12 goals.

CONCACAF President and FIFA Vice-President Victor Montagliani congratulated Sinclair on her achievement.

“To have scored an all-time international record goal haul, and to still be going strong, is truly outstanding. Christine's achievements have made her an icon in Canada,” said Montagliani.

“She transcends the sport and is a wonderful role model for people across the country.

“I hope she continues leading the line for the national team and scoring goals, and I thank her for the enormous contribution she has made to the sport in Canada, the CONCACAF region and across the world.”

Iranian great Ali Daei holds the men's international scoring record with 109 goals in 149 appearances.