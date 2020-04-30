Football In Pictures: Chuni Goswami, an Indian football legend Legendary Indian footballer and Olympian Chuni Goswami passed away on Thursday. We relive the historic career of the footballer. Team Sportstar 30 April, 2020 18:29 IST Team Sportstar 30 April, 2020 18:29 IST Chuni Goswami, former India footballer and Olympian, featured 32 times for the national team. Photo: The Hindu Archives 1/7 Goswami is greeted by President Dr. S. Radhakrishnan before the match between Mohun Bagan and Andhra Pradesh Police for the Durand Cup Football Championship's first match in New Delhi on December 11, 1963. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES 2/7 President Giani Zail Singh confers the Padma Shri to Chuni Goswami at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on April 02, 1983. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES 3/7 Chuni Goswami welcomes Brazilian football legend Pele to Kolkata. Photo: PTI 4/7 Chuni Goswami (second from left), India's star forward, gets ready to enter the field at the 1964 Teheran Pre-Olympics football tournament. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES 5/7 Chuni Goswami watches on after nodding the ball towards the target and falling down in a match between Calcutta State Transport Corporation and a former International XI that was held on the occasion of the anniversary celebrations of the C.S.T.C. in Calcutta. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES 6/7 (L to R): Chunni Goswami, Arun Lal Ghosh and P.K. Banerjee, members of 1960 Rome Olympics Indian Football Team, are pictures here in 2011 during a felicitation ceremony for their achievements. Photo: Shanker Chakravarty 7/7