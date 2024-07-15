MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH: Cole Palmer scores equaliser in Spain vs England in Euro 2024 final

Cole Palmer made it level for England when he came off the bench to score the equaliser against Spain the Euro 2024 final in Germany on Sunday.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 02:03 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England manager Gareth Southgate and Cole Palmer celebrate the goal.
England manager Gareth Southgate and Cole Palmer celebrate the goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England manager Gareth Southgate and Cole Palmer celebrate the goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. WATCH: Cole Palmer scores equaliser in Spain vs England in Euro 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain vs England, Euro 2024: Nico Williams becomes second-youngest player to score in a Euros final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 most assists: Lamine Yamal assists Nico Williams goal in Spain vs England final to extend lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Video: Watch Nico Williams score in Spain vs England in Euro 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 final: Rodri subbed off at half-time on Spain vs England with suspected injury
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain vs England LIVE score, Euro 2024 final: ESP 1-1 ENG; Cole Palmer comes off the bench to equalise
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Cole Palmer scores equaliser in Spain vs England in Euro 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain vs England, Euro 2024: Nico Williams becomes second-youngest player to score in a Euros final
    Team Sportstar
  4. EURO 2024 FINAL match in pictures, Spain vs England LIVE: Nico Williams puts ESP 1-0 ahead v ENG
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 most assists: Lamine Yamal assists Nico Williams goal in Spain vs England final to extend lead
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment