Cole Palmer made it level for England when he came off the bench to score the equaliser against Spain the Euro 2024 final in Germany on Sunday.
FOR USA VIEWERS
FOR UK VIEWERS
More to follow.
Latest on Sportstar
- Spain vs England LIVE score, Euro 2024 final: ESP 1-1 ENG; Cole Palmer comes off the bench to equalise
- WATCH: Cole Palmer scores equaliser in Spain vs England in Euro 2024 final
- Spain vs England, Euro 2024: Nico Williams becomes second-youngest player to score in a Euros final
- EURO 2024 FINAL match in pictures, Spain vs England LIVE: Nico Williams puts ESP 1-0 ahead v ENG
- Euro 2024 most assists: Lamine Yamal assists Nico Williams goal in Spain vs England final to extend lead
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE