Football

Bundesliga: Ellyes Skhiri strikes twice as Cologne ends Frankfurt’s unbeaten run

Frankfurt, who host Napoli in the Champions League round of 16 on February 21, are sixth in the standings on 35 points, eight behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Reuters
COLOGNE, Germany 13 February, 2023 12:15 IST
COLOGNE, Germany 13 February, 2023 12:15 IST
Cologne striker Ellyes Skhiri celebrates after he scored his side’s third goal during the Bundesliga match against Frankfurt in Cologne on February 12, 2023.

Cologne striker Ellyes Skhiri celebrates after he scored his side’s third goal during the Bundesliga match against Frankfurt in Cologne on February 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Frankfurt, who host Napoli in the Champions League round of 16 on February 21, are sixth in the standings on 35 points, eight behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Cologne stunned in-form Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 with two goals from Tunisia international Ellyes Skhiri on Sunday to snap its opponent’s unbeaten run in the league since October.

Also Read
Ligue 1: Jonathan David scores twice as Lille climbs to 5th

Frankfurt, who host Napoli in the Champions League round of 16 on February 21, is sixth in the standings on 35 points, eight behind leader Bayern Munich.

Cologne, in 11th place, had played two consecutive goalless draws going into the game but Timo Huebers ended its drought with a glancing header in the 49th minute.

It came close to scoring again six minutes later but Steffen Tigges was denied at the last by Evan Ndicka’s well-timed tackle in the box.

With Frankfurt desperate for an equaliser, Cologne struck in the 71st when Skhiri nodded in on the rebound after a lightning-quick counter-attack following an Eintracht corner.

The 27-year-old midfielder rifled in his second four minutes from time, his fifth league goal of the season.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us