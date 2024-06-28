MagazineBuy Print

Colombia vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for COL v CRC

Find out who are the favourites to feature in the Group D fixture between Colombia vs Costa Rica in the Copa America 2024.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 18:21 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
James Rodriguez of Colombia sings the national anthem prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Colombia and Paraguay.
James Rodriguez of Colombia sings the national anthem prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Colombia and Paraguay. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

James Rodriguez of Colombia sings the national anthem prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Colombia and Paraguay. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Colombia and Costa Rica face off against each other on Friday in a Group D fixture of the ongoing Copa America 2024 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

James Rodriguez’s men are coming into this tie with a 2-1 win over Paraguay, and they will hope to continue with the same vein of form.

On the other hand, Costa Rica, in its first match, played out a gritty 0-0 draw against heavyweight Brazil, which is playing this tournament without Neymar.

There seem to be no major injury concerns or suspensions to deal with for either camp, and after stellar performances in their respective outings last time, one can expect unchanged sides.

Predicted Lineups for Colombia vs Costa Rica

Colombia (4-3-3): Vargas (GK), Mojica, Lucumi, Sanchez, Munoz, Arias, Lerma, Rios, Diaz, Borre, Rodriguez.

Costa Rica (5-3-2): Sequeira (GK), Lassiter, Calvo, Vargas, Mitchell, Quiros, Aguilera, Brenes, Galo, Ugalde, Zamora

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
