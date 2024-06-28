Colombia vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for COL v CRC

Colombia and Costa Rica face off against each other on Friday in a Group D fixture of the ongoing Copa America 2024 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

James Rodriguez’s men are coming into this tie with a 2-1 win over Paraguay, and they will hope to continue with the same vein of form.

On the other hand, Costa Rica, in its first match, played out a gritty 0-0 draw against heavyweight Brazil, which is playing this tournament without Neymar.

There seem to be no major injury concerns or suspensions to deal with for either camp, and after stellar performances in their respective outings last time, one can expect unchanged sides.

Predicted Lineups for Colombia vs Costa Rica

Colombia (4-3-3): Vargas (GK), Mojica, Lucumi, Sanchez, Munoz, Arias, Lerma, Rios, Diaz, Borre, Rodriguez.

Costa Rica (5-3-2): Sequeira (GK), Lassiter, Calvo, Vargas, Mitchell, Quiros, Aguilera, Brenes, Galo, Ugalde, Zamora