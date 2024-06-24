MagazineBuy Print

Colombia vs Paraguay, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of COL vs PAR Group D match

In terms of going all the way and lifting the coveted trophy, Paraguay has won the Copa America twice (1953, 1979) while Colombia has won it once (2001).

Published : Jun 24, 2024 21:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Santiago Arias, Mateus Uribe and James Rodriguez of Colombia during a training session at Houston Sports Park on June 23, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
Santiago Arias, Mateus Uribe and James Rodriguez of Colombia during a training session at Houston Sports Park on June 23, 2024 in Houston, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Santiago Arias, Mateus Uribe and James Rodriguez of Colombia during a training session at Houston Sports Park on June 23, 2024 in Houston, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Colombia and Paraguay face each other in their Group D opener on Monday in the Copa America 2024 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, United States of America.

In terms of going all the way and lifting the coveted trophy, Paraguay has won the Copa America twice (1953, 1979) while Colombia has won it once (2001).

Ahead of the match, Sportstar looks at the complete head-to-head numbers between the two sides and how the results transpired in their last five outings:

Colombia vs Paraguay Head-to-Head Record
Played: 15
Colombia: 9
Draw: 3
Paraguay: 2
No result: 1
Colombia vs Paraguay: Last five matches
November 22, 2023: Paraguay 0-1 Colombia (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers)
November 20, 2022: Colombia 2-0 Paraguay (International Friendly)
November 17, 2021: Colombia 0-0 Paraguay (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers)
September 6, 2021: Paraguay 1-1 Colombia (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers)
March 31, 2021: Paraguay vs Colombia - No result (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers)

Copa America 2024 /

Colombia /

Paraguay

