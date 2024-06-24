Colombia vs Paraguay, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of COL vs PAR Group D match

Colombia and Paraguay face each other in their Group D opener on Monday in the Copa America 2024 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, United States of America.
In terms of going all the way and lifting the coveted trophy, Paraguay has won the Copa America twice (1953, 1979) while Colombia has won it once (2001).
Ahead of the match, Sportstar looks at the complete head-to-head numbers between the two sides and how the results transpired in their last five outings:
Colombia vs Paraguay Head-to-Head Record
Colombia vs Paraguay: Last five matches
