Community Shield LIVE: Liverpool vs Arsenal

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the Community Shield match between Liverpool and Arsenal.

— TEAM NEWS

Liverpool: Alisson, Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Arsenal: Martinez, Bellerin, Luiz, Holding, Tierney, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Nketiah, Aubameyang

— Community Shield: Head-to-head

This is the fourth meeting between Liverpool and Arsenal, with the Reds winning at Wembley in 1979 and 1989, and the Gunners winning in Cardiff in 2002.

— Pre-season form

Arsenal: W

Liverpool: WD

— Arsenal's new season starts just 28 days after the last one ended. Ideal? No. But that's how life in a world that's still dealing with coronavirus.

"We are ready to go,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “We have no choice.”

Saying it is “not an ideal moment to play this final” is quite the understatement by Arteta, who reported on Thursday that Arsenal has had two training sessions so far in what he called a “mini preseason.”

His Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp said he ideally would have liked six weeks to prepare for the new season. Instead, it is a four-week preseason for the English champion that is still getting interrupted by an international break for Nations League qualifiers.

Click here to read both managers' pre-game thoughts and the match preview.

— Arsenal will be looking to build on a promising start under Mikel Arteta and while Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be aiming to improve on its record-breaking title-winning campaign.

This game is a friendly, nothing more. And more often than not, results in this game don't say much about what's to come in the season. For example, Liverpool lost to Manchester City in the same game a year ago but then beat won the Premier League title with ease.

— Less than a month since last season ended, with Arsenal sealing the FA Cup, the Gunners will kick off the 2020-21 campaign in the Community Shield against Liverpool.

This game has long been the traditional curtain-raiser for the new season and it takes place two weeks before the start of the 2020-21 campaign.