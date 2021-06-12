Copa America: 12 Covid cases among Venezuela players, staff

Twelve people from the Venezuelan national football team, including players and staff, have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said Saturday, a day before they play the opening match of the Copa America against hosts Brazil.

In the latest in a cascade of bad news for the troubled continental championships, the health department in Brasilia, which is slated to host Sunday's kickoff match, said it had been notified of the positive test results Friday night by the South American football confederation, CONMEBOL.