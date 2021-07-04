Copa America 2021: Full semifinal list, kickoff time in IST, venues, where to watch live matches

We are down to the last four in the 2021 edition of the Copa America as Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Peru battle for the coveted prize.

The semifinals are scheduled for the Nilton Santos Stadium on July 6 and the Mane Garrincha a day later.

The Maracana will host the final, the only match to be played there, on July 11.

SEMIFINALS

Date Match Venue Kickoff time in IST (GMT + 5.5) Tuesday, July 6 Brazil vs Peru Nilton Santos 4:30 AM Wednesday, July 7 Argentina vs Colombia Mane Garrincha 6:30 AM

THIRD AND FOURTH PLACE

Date Match Venue Kickoff time in IST (GMT + 5.5) Saturday, July 10 LSF2 vs LSF1 Mane Garrincha 5:30 AM

FINAL

Date Match Venue Kickoff time in IST (GMT + 5.5) Saturday, July 11 WSF2 vs WSF1 Maracana 5:30 AM

WHERE TO WATCH COPA AMERICA 2021 IN INDIA?

The tournament will be telecast live in five languages including English, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Sony Ten and Sony Six channels starting June 14. Live streaming will also be available on SonyLiv.