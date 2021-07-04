Football Football Copa America 2021: Full semifinal list, kickoff time in IST, venues, where to watch live matches Copa America 2021: The semifinals are scheduled for the Nilton Santos Stadium on July 6 and the Mane Garrincha a day later. Team Sportstar Kolkata 04 July, 2021 18:14 IST Brazil is the defending Copa America champion having won the title in 2019. - AFP Team Sportstar Kolkata 04 July, 2021 18:14 IST We are down to the last four in the 2021 edition of the Copa America as Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Peru battle for the coveted prize.The semifinals are scheduled for the Nilton Santos Stadium on July 6 and the Mane Garrincha a day later.The Maracana will host the final, the only match to be played there, on July 11.SEMIFINALSDateMatchVenueKickoff time in IST (GMT + 5.5)Tuesday, July 6Brazil vs PeruNilton Santos4:30 AMWednesday, July 7Argentina vs ColombiaMane Garrincha6:30 AMTHIRD AND FOURTH PLACEDateMatchVenueKickoff time in IST (GMT + 5.5)Saturday, July 10LSF2 vs LSF1Mane Garrincha5:30 AMFINALDateMatchVenueKickoff time in IST (GMT + 5.5)Saturday, July 11WSF2 vs WSF1Maracana5:30 AMWHERE TO WATCH COPA AMERICA 2021 IN INDIA?The tournament will be telecast live in five languages including English, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Sony Ten and Sony Six channels starting June 14. Live streaming will also be available on SonyLiv. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :