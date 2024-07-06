MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Canada beats Venezuela on penalties to reach semis in maiden campaign

With the teams all square after five attempts each, Wilker Angel had his spot-kick saved by Maxime Crepeau in the shootout and Ismael Kone buried the winning penalty to send Canada through.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 08:49 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Players of Canada celebrate after winning the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Venezuela and Canada.
Players of Canada celebrate after winning the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Venezuela and Canada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Players of Canada celebrate after winning the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Venezuela and Canada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Canada claimed a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Venezuela on Friday to reach the Copa America semi-finals for the first time after an absorbing contest finished 1-1.

With the teams all square after five attempts each, Wilker Angel had his spot-kick saved by Maxime Crepeau in the shootout and Ismael Kone buried the winning penalty to send Canada through.

Canada, who scored just one goal across its three group stage matches, began the match with uncharacteristic urgency and its pressure paid off in the 13th minute as Jacob Shaffelburg steered home a Jonathan David cross.

Venezuela found the equaliser in the 64th minute through leading goalscorer Salomon Rondon, who spotted Canada’s Crepeau off his line and produced an audacious lob that sailed over the scrambling goalkeeper into the empty net.

Canada will face defending champion Argentina in New Jersey on Tuesday for a chance to play in the July 14 final.

Related Topics

Canada /

Venezuela /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024: Canada beats Venezuela on penalties to reach semis in maiden campaign
    Reuters
  2. Venezuela vs Canada highlights, VEN 1-1 CAN, Copa America 2024: Les Rogues win penalty shootout (4-3) to make maiden semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Who will Canada face in the semifinals?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Missed penalty was bad luck says Martinez as Portugal exit Euros in shootout
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Nagelsmann’s Germany bowed but not broken after Euro exit to Spain
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Missed penalty was bad luck says Martinez as Portugal exit Euros in shootout
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Canada beats Venezuela on penalties to reach semis in maiden campaign
    Reuters
  3. Copa America 2024: Who will Canada face in the semifinals?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Netherlands vs Turkiye, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: All-time head-to-head record ahead of NED v TUR
    Team Sportstar
  5. EURO 2024 quarterfinal: What are the matches in the European Championship today, July 6?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024: Canada beats Venezuela on penalties to reach semis in maiden campaign
    Reuters
  2. Venezuela vs Canada highlights, VEN 1-1 CAN, Copa America 2024: Les Rogues win penalty shootout (4-3) to make maiden semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Who will Canada face in the semifinals?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Missed penalty was bad luck says Martinez as Portugal exit Euros in shootout
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Nagelsmann’s Germany bowed but not broken after Euro exit to Spain
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment