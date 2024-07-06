Copa America 2024: Canada beats Venezuela on penalties to reach semis in maiden campaign

Canada claimed a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Venezuela on Friday to reach the Copa America semi-finals for the first time after an absorbing contest finished 1-1.

With the teams all square after five attempts each, Wilker Angel had his spot-kick saved by Maxime Crepeau in the shootout and Ismael Kone buried the winning penalty to send Canada through.

Canada, who scored just one goal across its three group stage matches, began the match with uncharacteristic urgency and its pressure paid off in the 13th minute as Jacob Shaffelburg steered home a Jonathan David cross.

Venezuela found the equaliser in the 64th minute through leading goalscorer Salomon Rondon, who spotted Canada’s Crepeau off his line and produced an audacious lob that sailed over the scrambling goalkeeper into the empty net.

Canada will face defending champion Argentina in New Jersey on Tuesday for a chance to play in the July 14 final.