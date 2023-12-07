Defending champion Argentina, Brazil, the United States and Mexico will learn their first-round opponents in next year’s Copa América when a draw is held on Friday early morning (according IST).

The 16-nation tournament will be played in 14 U.S. cities starting with Argentina’s opener at Atlanta on June 20 and ending with the final on July 14 at Miami Gardens, Florida.

Which teams have qualified for Copa America 2024?

Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, the United States of America (USA) have qualified for Copa America 2024 so far.

Where will Copa America 2024 be played?

Copa America 2024 will be played in the United States of America.

Ecuador was in line to host the tournament as part of the rotation by South American soccer’s governing body but declined. The event was moved to the U.S. and expanded to include six nations from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The matches will be played at Arlington, Texas; Austin, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Glendale, Arizona; Houston; Inglewood, California; Kansas City, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Orlando, Florida; Las Vegas; and Santa Clara, California.

Seven of the Copa America stadiums (Arlington; Atlanta; East Rutherford; Houston; Inglewood; Kansas City, Missouri; and Santa Clara.) are among the 11 U.S. sites to be used for the 2026 World Cup.

How are the teams placed in the pots for Copa America 2024?

The seedings for Copa America 2024 are as follows:

Pot 1: Argentina, Brazil, United States and Mexico

Pot 2: Uruguay, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru

Pot 3: Chile, Panama, Venezuela and Paraguay

Pot 4: Jamaica, Bolivia, CONCACAF 5 play-off winner and CONCACAF 6 play-off winner

What month does the Copa America start?

Copa America 2024 will start on June 20 and will continue till July 14, 2024.

What time is the 2024 Copa America draw?

The draw for Copa America will take place on Thursday, December 7, in Miami at 7:30 pm EST / 4:30 pm PT. In Indian time, the draw will be at 6 am on Friday morning.

How can I watch the Copa America draw?

The draw for Copa America 2024 will be live streamed on TUDN App (Mexico and Central America), Fubo (Spain and South America) and the Fox Network (North America). Unfortunately, there is no live streaming available in India.

(with inputs from AP)