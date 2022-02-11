Football Football Bilbao held by Valencia in Copa del Ray semifinal first leg Real Betis beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 away in the first leg of the other semifinal on Wednesday. Reuters 11 February, 2022 09:29 IST Athletic Bilbao and Valencia players during the Spanish Copa del Rey semifinal first leg. - AP Reuters 11 February, 2022 09:29 IST Athletic Bilbao face a tough battle to make their third successive Copa del Rey final after they were held to a 1-1 home draw in the first leg of their semifinal tie by Valencia on Thursday.Athletic, who knocked out holder Barcelona and Real Madrid in the previous two rounds, went ahead in the 37th minute thanks to Raul Garcia's header from a free kick.Valencia, which won the last of its eight titles in 2019, equalised through Hugo Duro in the 65th minute.READ: Eriksen not afraid to play with ICD implant in Premier League The second leg in Valencia is on March 2.Bilbao lost the 2020 and 2021 finals.Real Betis beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 away in the first leg of the other semifinal on Wednesday. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :