Sacked France women’s coach Diacre agrees compensation deal

Corinne Diacre will receive almost 900,000 euros (USD 992,000) in compensation from the French Football Federation following her sacking as coach of the France women’s team last month, her lawyer told AFP on Tuesday.

Dismissed on March 9 despite having a contract through to August 2024, Diacre’s lawyer Christophe Ayela confirmed an earlier report by sports daily L’Equipe that she would get 870,000 euros in severance pay.

The sum amounts to the remaining salary due on her contract plus an extra year’s pay, as well as a percentage of bonuses that she would have been in line to receive had France won this year’s World Cup or the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“Corinne Diacre is relieved at this agreement which allows her to turn the page and look towards new projects in football,” Ayela told AFP.

“The agreement shows the respect that is due for the results she achieved with France.”

The lawyer said that the key point of negotiation was to obtain extra compensation for the damage done to Diacre’s image.

“That is what took time in the discussions and what has been obtained,” he said, insisting there had been “a media campaign against her”.

Diacre was sacked after her position was weakened following a revolt by leading players.

France captain Wendie Renard announced she would no longer play for the team, with fellow stars Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto following suit.

Diacre has been replaced by Herve Renard, who will lead the team into the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July and August, and at the Olympics next year.