Coronavirus: Fiorentina's Vlahovic lifts lid on diagnosis

Dusan Vlahovic said his fever reached 39 degrees as the Fiorentina star revealed how he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Vlahovic was the first Fiorentina player to test positive for COVID-19 on Friday, with team-mates Patrick Cutrone and German Pezzella the other confirmed cases.

Outside of China, Italy has been the hardest hit by the virus, with more than 1,400 deaths from at least 21,100 cases.

The global pandemic has forced the postponement of all sport, including Serie A, until April 3 in Italy, where the country is in lockdown with all shops except food stores and pharmacies closing.

Fiorentina forward Vlahovic shared his experience via social media as the virus continues to disrupt sport around the world.

"I was at home, asleep and I just woke up covered in sweat with a fever," the 20-year-old said during his Instagram live stream.

"I measured my temperature and it was about 37 degrees, so I took some medicine and called the club. My fever got worse and by the evening it was at 39, so I went to hospital. I didn't think it was that bad… In any case, I am ok and resting.

"All I can do now is rest and in 14 days it'll be over. I just have to stay away from people. I haven't seen any of my team-mates, but I think they're doing alright."

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani was the first Serie A player to test positive for COVID-19, while Manolo Gabbiadini is among a number of Sampdoria players to contract the virus.

Globally, there have been at least 156,000 cases and more than 5,800 deaths from coronavirus.