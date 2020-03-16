Coronavirus: From Algeria to Turkey, the football matches that went ahead

Most football leagues around the world stand suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. While English football fans eagerly awaited Tottenham Hotspur hosting Manchester United this weekend, Indian football fans were all set for one last I-league Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal before the big ATK merger. Neither of those fixtures happened.

However, football continues in a few parts around the world. From leagues in South America to Australia, here's a quick wrap of the results from the weekend:

ALGERIA Ligue 1

Constantie 3-0 Biskra

Es Satif 0-0 JS Kabylie

Saoura 1-0 Borj Bou Arreridj

ARGENTINA Primera Nacional

CA Estudiantes 2-2 Temperley

CA Mitre 0-0 Estudiantes Rio Cuarto

Alvarado 0-3 Ind. Rivadavia

Brown Ardogue 1-0 San Martin T

Nueva Chicago 1-1 Ferro

ARGENTINA Torneo Federl

Def.Pronunciamiento 0-0 Sarmiento Resistencia

ARGENTINA Copa de la Superliga

Independiente 1-0 Velez Sarsfield

Godoy Cruz 1-4 Boca Juniors

Huracan 0-3 Talleres Cordoba

Union de Santa Fe 1-1 Arsenal Sarandi

Aldosivi 3-4 Racing Club

Central Cordoba 1-2 Newells Old Boys

AUSTRALIA A-League

Wellington Phoenix 3-0 Melbourne City

Adelaide United 0-3 Newcastle Jets

AUSTRALIA W-League, Play offs

Melbourne City W 5-1 WS Wanderers W

BOLIVIA Division Profesional Apertura

Nacional Potosi 4-0 Real Potosi

Guabira 1-0 Santa Cruz

Oriente Petrolero 0-3 The Strongest

BANGLADESH PREMIER LEAGUE

Bashundara Kings 3-4 Abahani Chittagong

Abahani Limited 4-1 Muktijoddha Sangsad

CHILE Primera Division

Everton 0-0 La Sarena

Coquimbo 0-3 Deportes Iquique

U. Espanola 4-4 Huachipato

A. Italiano 1-1 U. De Concepcion

COSTA RICA Premiera Division

ADR Jicarcal 6-2 Santos DG

Grecia 2-3 Cartagines

San Carlos 2-2 Guadalupe

Herediano 0-1 Limon

GHANA Premier League

Legon Cities 0-2 Medeama

Bechem United 0-0 Aduana Stars

Berekum Chelsea 1-2 WAFA

Eleven Wonders 1-1 Ebusua

Elimina Sharks 2-1 Dreams

Great Olympics 2-1 Liberty

Karela 1-2 Ashanti

GUATEMALA Liga Nacional

Siquinala 3-3 Santa Lucia

Coban Imperial 2-0 Guastatoya

Comunicaciones 3-0 Municipal

HONG KONG FA Cup

Kitchee 0-2 Eastern AA

HONDURAS Liga Nacional

Real Sociedad 1-4 Real de Minas

Platense 2-1 Real Espana

MEXICO Liga MX

Santos Laguna 2-1 Necaxa

Club America 0-1 Cruz Azul

UKRAINE Premier League

FK Zorya Luhansk 1-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Dyn.Kyiv 1-1 Desna

TURKEY Super Lig

Kayserispor 2-1 Yeni Malatyaspor

Trabzonspor 1-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Galatasaray 0-0 Besiktas

VIETNAM V.League 1

Da Nang 1-4 Sai Gon FC

Than Quang Ninh 3-1 Hanoi FC

Ho Chi Minh 1-0 Thanh Hoa

The Cong 3-3 Gia Lai

World Club Friendly

Belshina 3-0 Chimik Svetlogorsk (Blr)

AFC Eskilstuna 0-1 Linkoping City (Swe)

World Friendly international

Burkina Faso 0-0 Tego