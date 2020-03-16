Football

Coronavirus: From Algeria to Turkey, the football matches that went ahead

While several sporting events and league remain suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, football matches in Brazil, Ghana, Bangladesh and others went ahead.

16 March, 2020 11:30 IST
Galatasaray vs Besiktas

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Galatasaray took on Besiktas in Turkey's Super Lig.

Most football leagues around the world stand suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. While English football fans eagerly awaited Tottenham Hotspur hosting Manchester United this weekend, Indian football fans were all set for one last I-league Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal before the big ATK merger. Neither of those fixtures happened.

However, football continues in a few parts around the world. From leagues in South America to Australia, here's a quick wrap of the results from the weekend:

 

ALGERIA Ligue 1

Constantie 3-0 Biskra

Es Satif 0-0 JS Kabylie

Saoura 1-0 Borj Bou Arreridj

 

ARGENTINA Primera Nacional

CA Estudiantes 2-2 Temperley

CA Mitre 0-0 Estudiantes Rio Cuarto

Alvarado 0-3 Ind. Rivadavia

Brown Ardogue 1-0 San Martin T

Nueva Chicago 1-1 Ferro

 

ARGENTINA Torneo Federl

Def.Pronunciamiento 0-0 Sarmiento Resistencia

 

ARGENTINA Copa de la Superliga

Independiente 1-0 Velez Sarsfield

Godoy Cruz 1-4 Boca Juniors

Huracan 0-3 Talleres Cordoba

Union de Santa Fe 1-1 Arsenal Sarandi

Aldosivi 3-4 Racing Club

Central Cordoba 1-2 Newells Old Boys

 

AUSTRALIA A-League

Wellington Phoenix 3-0 Melbourne City

Adelaide United 0-3 Newcastle Jets

 

AUSTRALIA W-League, Play offs

Melbourne City W 5-1 WS Wanderers W

 

BOLIVIA Division Profesional Apertura

Nacional Potosi 4-0 Real Potosi

Guabira 1-0 Santa Cruz

Oriente Petrolero 0-3 The Strongest

 

BANGLADESH PREMIER LEAGUE

Bashundara Kings 3-4 Abahani Chittagong

Abahani Limited 4-1 Muktijoddha Sangsad

 

CHILE Primera Division

Everton 0-0 La Sarena

Coquimbo 0-3 Deportes Iquique

U. Espanola 4-4 Huachipato

A. Italiano 1-1 U. De Concepcion

 

COSTA RICA Premiera Division

ADR Jicarcal 6-2 Santos DG

Grecia 2-3 Cartagines

San Carlos 2-2 Guadalupe

Herediano 0-1 Limon

 

GHANA Premier League

Legon Cities 0-2 Medeama

Bechem United 0-0 Aduana Stars

Berekum Chelsea 1-2 WAFA

Eleven Wonders 1-1 Ebusua

Elimina Sharks 2-1 Dreams

Great Olympics 2-1 Liberty

Karela 1-2 Ashanti

 

GUATEMALA Liga Nacional

Siquinala 3-3 Santa Lucia

Coban Imperial 2-0 Guastatoya

Comunicaciones 3-0 Municipal

 

HONG KONG FA Cup

Kitchee 0-2 Eastern AA

 

HONDURAS Liga Nacional

Real Sociedad 1-4 Real de Minas

Platense 2-1 Real Espana

 

MEXICO Liga MX

Santos Laguna 2-1 Necaxa

Club America 0-1 Cruz Azul

 

UKRAINE Premier League

FK Zorya Luhansk 1-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Dyn.Kyiv 1-1 Desna

 

TURKEY Super Lig

Kayserispor 2-1 Yeni Malatyaspor

Trabzonspor 1-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Galatasaray 0-0 Besiktas

 

VIETNAM V.League 1

Da Nang 1-4 Sai Gon FC

Than Quang Ninh 3-1 Hanoi FC

Ho Chi Minh 1-0 Thanh Hoa

The Cong 3-3 Gia Lai

 

World Club Friendly

Belshina 3-0 Chimik Svetlogorsk (Blr)

AFC Eskilstuna 0-1 Linkoping City (Swe)

 

World Friendly international

Burkina Faso 0-0 Tego

