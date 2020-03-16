Football Football Coronavirus: From Algeria to Turkey, the football matches that went ahead While several sporting events and league remain suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, football matches in Brazil, Ghana, Bangladesh and others went ahead. Team Sportstar 16 March, 2020 11:30 IST Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Galatasaray took on Besiktas in Turkey's Super Lig. Team Sportstar 16 March, 2020 11:30 IST Most football leagues around the world stand suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. While English football fans eagerly awaited Tottenham Hotspur hosting Manchester United this weekend, Indian football fans were all set for one last I-league Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal before the big ATK merger. Neither of those fixtures happened.However, football continues in a few parts around the world. From leagues in South America to Australia, here's a quick wrap of the results from the weekend: ALGERIA Ligue 1Constantie 3-0 BiskraEs Satif 0-0 JS KabylieSaoura 1-0 Borj Bou Arreridj ARGENTINA Primera NacionalCA Estudiantes 2-2 TemperleyCA Mitre 0-0 Estudiantes Rio CuartoAlvarado 0-3 Ind. RivadaviaBrown Ardogue 1-0 San Martin TNueva Chicago 1-1 Ferro ARGENTINA Torneo FederlDef.Pronunciamiento 0-0 Sarmiento Resistencia ARGENTINA Copa de la SuperligaIndependiente 1-0 Velez SarsfieldGodoy Cruz 1-4 Boca JuniorsHuracan 0-3 Talleres CordobaUnion de Santa Fe 1-1 Arsenal Sarandi Aldosivi 3-4 Racing Club Central Cordoba 1-2 Newells Old Boys AUSTRALIA A-LeagueWellington Phoenix 3-0 Melbourne CityAdelaide United 0-3 Newcastle Jets AUSTRALIA W-League, Play offsMelbourne City W 5-1 WS Wanderers W BOLIVIA Division Profesional AperturaNacional Potosi 4-0 Real PotosiGuabira 1-0 Santa CruzOriente Petrolero 0-3 The Strongest BANGLADESH PREMIER LEAGUEBashundara Kings 3-4 Abahani ChittagongAbahani Limited 4-1 Muktijoddha Sangsad CHILE Primera DivisionEverton 0-0 La SarenaCoquimbo 0-3 Deportes IquiqueU. Espanola 4-4 HuachipatoA. Italiano 1-1 U. De Concepcion COSTA RICA Premiera Division ADR Jicarcal 6-2 Santos DGGrecia 2-3 CartaginesSan Carlos 2-2 GuadalupeHerediano 0-1 Limon GHANA Premier LeagueLegon Cities 0-2 MedeamaBechem United 0-0 Aduana StarsBerekum Chelsea 1-2 WAFAEleven Wonders 1-1 EbusuaElimina Sharks 2-1 DreamsGreat Olympics 2-1 LibertyKarela 1-2 Ashanti GUATEMALA Liga Nacional Siquinala 3-3 Santa LuciaCoban Imperial 2-0 GuastatoyaComunicaciones 3-0 Municipal HONG KONG FA CupKitchee 0-2 Eastern AA HONDURAS Liga NacionalReal Sociedad 1-4 Real de MinasPlatense 2-1 Real Espana MEXICO Liga MX Santos Laguna 2-1 NecaxaClub America 0-1 Cruz Azul UKRAINE Premier LeagueFK Zorya Luhansk 1-0 Shakhtar DonetskDyn.Kyiv 1-1 Desna TURKEY Super Lig Kayserispor 2-1 Yeni MalatyasporTrabzonspor 1-1 Istanbul BasaksehirGalatasaray 0-0 Besiktas VIETNAM V.League 1Da Nang 1-4 Sai Gon FCThan Quang Ninh 3-1 Hanoi FCHo Chi Minh 1-0 Thanh HoaThe Cong 3-3 Gia Lai World Club FriendlyBelshina 3-0 Chimik Svetlogorsk (Blr)AFC Eskilstuna 0-1 Linkoping City (Swe) World Friendly internationalBurkina Faso 0-0 Tego Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos