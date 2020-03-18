Coronavirus: Zlatan Ibrahimovic launches fundraiser to help fight pandemic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has launched a fundraiser to help fight coronavirus and urged fellow footballers to join him in the noble cause. The AC Milan striker plays in Italy, the country so far worst affected by the pandemic other than China.

In an Instagram post, the former Sweden captain said: "Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love," Ibrahimovic said on Instagram.

"I count on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities, to kick this virus away.

"Together we can really help hospitals and doctors and nurses who selflessly work every day to save our lives. Because today we are the ones cheering for them!

"Let's together kick the coronavirus away and win this match!"

Three hours after Ibrahimovic's post, the fund had raised 124,384 Euros.