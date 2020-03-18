Football Football Coronavirus: Zlatan Ibrahimovic launches fundraiser to help fight pandemic Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the AC Milan striker, plays in Italy: the country so far worst affected by the pandemic other than China. IANS MILAN 18 March, 2020 21:48 IST Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Milan - Getty Images IANS MILAN 18 March, 2020 21:48 IST Zlatan Ibrahimovic has launched a fundraiser to help fight coronavirus and urged fellow footballers to join him in the noble cause. The AC Milan striker plays in Italy, the country so far worst affected by the pandemic other than China.In an Instagram post, the former Sweden captain said: "Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love," Ibrahimovic said on Instagram."I count on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities, to kick this virus away."Together we can really help hospitals and doctors and nurses who selflessly work every day to save our lives. Because today we are the ones cheering for them!"Let's together kick the coronavirus away and win this match!"Three hours after Ibrahimovic's post, the fund had raised 124,384 Euros. View this post on Instagram Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love. I decided, together with the people who are working with me, to create a fundraiser for Humanitas hospitals and to use my communication power to spread the message wider. It’s a serious issue and we need a concrete help that’s not just about a video. I count on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities, to kick this virus away. Together we can really help hospitals and doctors and nurses who selflessly work every day to save our lives. Because today we are the ones cheering for them! Let’s together kick the CoronaVirus away and win this match! And remember: if the virus don’t go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus! Link in bio A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimović (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Mar 18, 2020 at 5:31am PDT Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos