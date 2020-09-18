Football Football COVID-19: Copa Libertadores fields first female match officials Copa Libertadores drafted first female officials in at the last minute to officiate in two matches after the scheduled officials tested positive for COVID-19. Reuters BUENOS AIRES 18 September, 2020 10:21 IST Assistant referee Mariana de Almeida warms up before a Copa Libertadores match between Racing and Nacional at Juan Domingo Peron Stadium on Thursday. - Getty Images Reuters BUENOS AIRES 18 September, 2020 10:21 IST The Copa Libertadores made history on Thursday with its first female officials, drafted in at the last minute to officiate in two matches after the scheduled officials tested positive for COVID-19.Four Brazilians were among those named to run the Racing versus Nacional game in Buenos Aires but they tested positive and were replaced by two Chileans and two Argentines, one of whom was assistant referee Mariana de Almeida.The situation was repeated in the match between Argentine side Defensa versus Justicia and Ecuadorean club Delfin.READ: Ex-Barcelona coach Setien suing club over contractTwo Chileans were among the five officials named to take charge of the game but the pair, an assistant referee and fourth official, tested positive for COVID-19 and were replaced by new officials, including Argentine assistant Daiana Milone.Although female officials have long appeared at the top level in nations such as Brazil and Argentina, they had never been named to officiate in the Copa Libertadores, South Americas equivalent of Europe's Champions League.The Libertadores restarted this week after a six-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic but continued positive tests have caused problems in the Americas, the region with the worlds highest number of infections and deaths. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos