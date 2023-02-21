Football

Serie A: Cremonese remain winless in Serie A after a draw at Torino

No team has ever ended a season in the Italian top-flight without at least one victory.

Turin 21 February, 2023 11:05 IST
Torino’s Aleksey Miranchuk and Cremonese’s Emanuele Valeri in action during the Serie A match at Olimpico Grande Torino Stadium in Turin on February 20, 2023.

Cremonese came close to ending a season-long winless streak in Serie A but was held at Torino to 2-2.

Antonio Sanabria gave Torino the lead from the penalty spot at the end of the first half.

But Frank Tsadjout leveled nine minutes after the break and Emanuele Valeri appeared to have turned the match around completely 15 minutes from time.

However, substitute Wilfried Singo equalized four minutes later to prevent Cremonese from recording its first victory back in Serie A.

Last-placed Cremonese was 10 points from safety, while Torino inched to within a point of the final qualifying position for European competition.

