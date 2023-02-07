‘Cristiano Ronaldo makes it difficult for us,’ says Al Nassr teammate Luiz Gustavo

Luiz Gustavo, the Al Nassr player, said the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo has made it difficult for him and his teammates as their opponents feel motivated to prove themselves against the Portuguese great.

“Certainly, the presence of Cristiano (Ronaldo) makes it difficult for us, as all teams seek to participate against him in the best possible way, and he gives motivation to everyone,” Gustavo was quoted as saying by RT Arabic.

Also Read Spanish prosecutors oppose attempt to free Alves on bail

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, opened his account in the Saudi Pro League during Al Nassr’s 2-2 draw against Al Fateh.

Since moving to the Middle East from Manchester United, Ronaldo managed only one goal, from a penalty, in three outings for Al Nassr, who is currently on a level with Al Shabab and Al Ittihad but leading the points table due to a better goal difference.

However, Gustavo admitted that the 38-year-old former Real Madrid striker’s presence in the team gives Al Nassr a ‘huge advantage’.

Also Read | Flamengo won’t take Al Hilal lightly in Club World Cup semis, coach says

“His presence at Al-Nassr gives a great advantage to the group because we learn from him everyday, given the great capabilities he possesses, both technically and physically,” said 35-year-old Gustavo, who played for Bayern Munich and Marseille before joining Al Nassr.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was created for challenges and he always succeeded in them. And everyone here is waiting for what he will present. He has already scored his first goal and he therefore got rid of the pressure,” he added.