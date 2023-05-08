Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej Live Score, Saudi Pro League updates: Will Ronaldo start? When and Where to watch?

Live streaming info!

When will Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej, Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej will be played on May 8.

Where will Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej, Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej will be played at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday night.

What time will Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej, Saudi Pro League match kick off?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej will begin at 09:30 PM IST.

How do I watch live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej, Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej will be streamed live on the Sonyliv and MyJio app.

Which TV Channel will telecast Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej, Saudi Pro League match live?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.