Football

Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej Live Score, Saudi Pro League updates: Will Ronaldo start? When and Where to watch?

Al Nassr vs Al Raed: Follow for the live updates, stats and highlights from the Saudi Pro League fixture between Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and Al Khaleej.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   08 May, 2023 20:19 IST
Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo runs with the ball the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed at the al-Awwal Park Stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh on April 28, 2023. (Photo by AFP)

Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo runs with the ball the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed at the al-Awwal Park Stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh on April 28, 2023. (Photo by AFP)

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Saudi Pro League fixture between Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and Al Khaleej, happening at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh. This is Mayank bringing you all the updates.

May 08, 2023 20:11
Live streaming info!

When will Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej, Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej will be played on May 8.

Where will Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej, Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej will be played at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday night.

What time will Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej, Saudi Pro League match kick off?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej will begin at 09:30 PM IST.

How do I watch live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej, Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej will be streamed live on the Sonyliv and MyJio app.

Which TV Channel will telecast Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej, Saudi Pro League match live?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.

May 08, 2023 20:09
Match day info!
  • Location: Riyadh
  • Stadium: KSU Stadium
  • Date: May 8
  • Kick-off Time: 16:00 GMT / 21:30 IST

