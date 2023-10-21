Cristiano Ronaldo scored from a free-kick after seven months when he struck for Al Nassr against Damac FC in the Saudi Pro League match at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh on Saturday.

This was Ronaldo’s 61st career-goal from a free-kick and also his 50th strike in club football in the same department. With the goal, he also closed in on Lionel Messi’s free-kick goal-tally, both in terms of career goals as well as the ones in club football.

When was the last time Cristiano Ronaldo scored from a free-kick?

Ronaldo last scored from a free-kick while on International duty, against Liechtenstein on March 24, 2023. In that match, he had scored twice, including one from a free-kick as Portugal won the match 4-0.

Who has the most free-kick goals in football?

Former Brazilian attacking midfielder Juninho has the most goals from free-kicks, at 77 goals, followed by Pele, who has 70. Following is the list of players with most free-kick goals:

77 goals: Juninho

70 goals: Pelé

66 goals: Victor Legrotaglie

66 goals: Ronaldinho

65 goals: Lionel MessiI

65 goals: David Beckham

62 goals: Diego Maradona

62 goals: Zico

61 goals: Cristiano Ronaldo

60 goals: Ronald Koeman

How many free-kick goals does Ronaldo have, compared to Messi?

Ronaldo has 61 career goals from free-kicks while Messi has 65 goals. In club football, Messi has 54 goals, compared to Ronaldo 50 strikes.