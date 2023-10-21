  • 77 goals: Juninho
  • 70 goals: Pelé
  • 66 goals: Victor Legrotaglie
  • 66 goals: Ronaldinho
  • 65 goals: Lionel MessiI
  • 65 goals: David Beckham
  • 62 goals: Diego Maradona
  • 62 goals: Zico
  • 61 goals: Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 60 goals: Ronald Koeman