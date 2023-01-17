Cristiano Ronaldo has been appointed captain of the Saudi All-Star XI for a friendly match against Paris Saint Germain, reported Goal.com.

The much-anticipated clash between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will take place in Riyadh on January 19. The Saudi All-Star XI will comprise players from Ronaldo’s current team Al Nassr and Al-Hilal.

This is the first time Ronaldo and Messi will play against each other since December 2020, when Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League.

الوعد ان شاءالله يوم ١٩ يناير … لقاء فوق الخيال … ومدير الفريق الكابتن خالد الشنيف ان شاءالله والتشكيلة غداً بيعلنها المدرب وخالد … اتمنى يومها ننسى الهلال والنصر ساعتين ونصير كلنا موسم الرياض… وبعد الساعتين نوقف الهدنة 😂🇸🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/nttB07IgBb — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) January 15, 2023

Turki Al-Sheikh, the sitting chairman of Saudi Arabia’s general authority for entertainment, confirmed the news in a Twitter post where a video was attached displaying Ronaldo receiving the captain’s armband and his shirt for Thursday’s friendly.

Ronaldo, last month, signed a two-year deal with Al Nassr after terminating his contract with Manchester United.