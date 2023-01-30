Rudi Garcia, the Al Nassr manager, said Cristiano Ronaldo ‘will not finish his career at Al Nassr. He will return to Europe’. The comment came after Ronaldo went goalless in two consecutive games.

In the Saudi Super Cup semifinal, Al Nassr was knocked out by Al Ittihad last week, with Ronaldo missing a chance to score. The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar has not yet scored since moving to the Middle Eastern country.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders,” said Garcia.

The coach, however, criticised Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr from Manchester United at the end of 2022, for missing a goal against Al Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup.

“Ronaldo missed a chance on goal that would have turned the game around in the first half but I congratulate Al Ittihad,” said Garcia before adding, “He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al Nassr, he will return to Europe.”

Garcia also urged his players not to pressure Ronaldo with passes and not to be overawed by his presence among them.

“It is very important that the players play normally and do not always try to give Cristiano the ball. I told them they had to make the right decisions on the field. Obviously, when Cristiano or Talisca are alone and ask for the ball, we have to give them the ball,” added the coach.