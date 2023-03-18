Football

Croatia coach Dalic extends contract until 2026

Dalic led Croatia to its first World Cup final in 2018 in Russia, where it lost to France.

AFP
18 March, 2023 20:18 IST
18 March, 2023 20:18 IST
Croatia coach Dalic at the Qatar World Cup.

Croatia coach Dalic at the Qatar World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Dalic led Croatia to its first World Cup final in 2018 in Russia, where it lost to France.

Zlatko Dalic, Croatia’s most successful coach, has extended his contract until 2026, the country’s football federation (HNS) said on Saturday.

Dalic led Croatia to its first World Cup final in 2018 in Russia, where it lost to France. He guided his squad to the semifinals of the Qatar World Cup, where it was beaten by eventual champion Argentina, and to the last 16 of Euro 2020.

In Qatar, Croatia went on to beat Morocco in the third-place play-off and has qualified for the final four of the Nations League finals due in June.

Dalic, who took over in 2017, is now due to continue to the next World Cup in 2026.

He called his job the “greatest honour and pleasure that a coach can have”.

“I have a great passion and ambition to continue working with Croatia ... there are still many great challenges ahead of us,” the 56-year-old said.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us