Croatia coach Dalic extends contract until 2026

Zlatko Dalic, Croatia’s most successful coach, has extended his contract until 2026, the country’s football federation (HNS) said on Saturday.

Dalic led Croatia to its first World Cup final in 2018 in Russia, where it lost to France. He guided his squad to the semifinals of the Qatar World Cup, where it was beaten by eventual champion Argentina, and to the last 16 of Euro 2020.

In Qatar, Croatia went on to beat Morocco in the third-place play-off and has qualified for the final four of the Nations League finals due in June.

Dalic, who took over in 2017, is now due to continue to the next World Cup in 2026.

He called his job the “greatest honour and pleasure that a coach can have”.

“I have a great passion and ambition to continue working with Croatia ... there are still many great challenges ahead of us,” the 56-year-old said.