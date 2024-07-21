MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: We need a level playing field, says Britain’s Peaty after Chinese doping cases

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirmed reports in April that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for TMZ (trimetazidine) -- a medication that increases blood flow to the heart -- before the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 08:14 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Adam Peaty of Britain swims in a men’s 100-meter breaststroke semi-final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Adam Peaty of Britain swims in a men’s 100-meter breaststroke semi-final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Adam Peaty of Britain swims in a men’s 100-meter breaststroke semi-final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Adam Peaty and other British swimmers said there needs to be a level playing field after 23 Chinese swimmers escaped punishment after testing positive for a banned drug.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirmed reports in April that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for TMZ (trimetazidine) -- a medication that increases blood flow to the heart -- before the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

WADA accepted the Chinese anti-doping agency’s (CHINADA) findings that the positive test was due to substance contamination.

An independent investigation found no favouritism or mishandling by WADA in the case, and a World Aquatics audit concluded there was no mismanagement or cover-up by the governing body.

Ahead of the Paris 2024 Games, two-time Olympic 100 metres breaststroke gold medal winner Peaty said he wants “a fair fight”.

“If it’s not fair then it takes the enjoyment out for me,” he said on Saturday.

Tom Dean, who won gold in the 200 metres freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics, said Britain’s swimmers were held to the highest standards when it came to doping.

“I think if other countries aren’t living up to that standard, then it’s a real shame that brings a real dark cloud over what the Olympics is meant to stand for,” he said.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: Australia’s Titmus fired up after ‘best-ever’ preparations

Freya Colbert, the 400 metres medley world champion, said it was upsetting to see reports of other competitors not being tested rigorously.

“I think it ruins the reliability of the results,” she said.

Peaty said he was trying not to let the issue distract him from his preparations for the Paris Games.

“It’s like, it’s a fairground because Rio we had Zika, Tokyo, we had COVID. There’s always got to be something,” he said.

“All I’ve got to focus on is swimming the best I can, performing the best I can. And then those people in charge of what they need to be in charge of, I put full faith in them.”

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Adam Peaty /

WADA /

Swimming

