Croatia vs Italy, Euro 2024: Chiesa starts on the bench; Donnarumma makes history; Major talking points from CRO vs ITA Group B match

With wounds to dress and points to prove, Italy and Croatia face each other knowing their Euro 2024 survival is on the line in Monday’s decisive Group B match.

Take a look at the top talking points from the match:

DONNARUMMA MAKES HISTORY

At 25 years and 120 days, Gianluigi Donnarumma is the youngest goalkeeper in the history of the European Championship to reach 10 appearances.

CHIESA STARTS ON THE BENCH

Italian winger Federico Chiesa was left out of Luciano Spalletti’s starting lineup for the match, after starting in the previous two matches of the group stage.

Chiesa was an integral part of Italy’s Euro 2020 title run and was the man of the match in his nation’s first game of Euro 2024 against Albania.

However, he has yet to register a goal or assist in the tournament so far. He has only taken four shots in two matches, with none of them being on target. He is also ranked 15th in his side for passing accuracy with 68 per cent

Apart from Chiesa, Gianluca Scamacca also missed out on the starting lineup, with Mateo Retegui and Giacomo Raspadori leading the attack.