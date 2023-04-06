Football

Wolves forward Daniel Podence faces FA spitting charge

Forest’s Brennan Johnson accused Podence of spitting at him in the 90th minute but the incident was checked by VAR at the time and no action was taken against the Portuguese player.

Reuters
Daniel Podence of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at City Ground on April 1, 2023.

Daniel Podence of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at City Ground on April 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Daniel Podence has been charged by the Football Association for an alleged spitting offence during his side’s 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Podence scored the Wolves equaliser and the alleged incident near the final whistle occurred during a melee.

If found guilty, Podence would face a mandatory six-match suspension which would be a big blow to Wolves in its battle to avoid being sucked into the relegation zone.

The bad-tempered Midlands tussle also resulted in Forest being charged by the FA for allegedly failing to control their players after they surrounded the referee in the 40th minute.

Forest’s assistant manager Alan Tate and his counterpart Pablo Sanz also face an FA charge for improper/violent conduct.

All those charged have until April 12 to respond.

