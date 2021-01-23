Football Football Defender Tomori joins AC Milan on loan from Chelsea Fikayo Tomori was loaned from Chelsea to AC Milan on Friday through the end of the season. AP MILAN 23 January, 2021 09:28 IST Fikayo Tomori. - REUTERS AP MILAN 23 January, 2021 09:28 IST Fikayo Tomori was loaned from Chelsea to AC Milan on Friday through the end of the season, giving the Rossoneri an added option in defence in their bid to win Serie A.Milan said the deal includes an option to make the move permanent - with a reported price of nearly EUR 30 million (more than USD 35 million).ALSO READ | Solskjaer seeks repeat of 1999 treble heroicsMilan holds a three-point lead over city rival Inter Milan approaching the Italian league’s mid-point and this week also signed striker Mario Mandžukić.The 23-year-old Tomori was born in Canada to Nigerian parents but represents England. Having spent his youth career at Chelsea, Tomori has also played in loan spells at Brighton, Hull and Derby. He can play both centre back and right back. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos