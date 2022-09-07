Football

India beats Pakistan 3-0 in SAFF Women's Championship 2022

Team Sportstar
07 September, 2022 16:18 IST
Indian women players celebrate after Anju Tamang scores the first goal against Iran during a Hero Gold Cup 2019 match at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar on February 09, 2019.

Indian women players celebrate after Anju Tamang scores the first goal against Iran during a Hero Gold Cup 2019 match at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar on February 09, 2019. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

The Indian women's football team started its campaign at the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 with a clinical 3-0 win over Pakistan in a Group A match on Wednesday at Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu.

Dangmei Grace, unmarked near the post, received a through pass from Anju Tamang and slipped it between the post and goalkeeper to double the lead.

Champions League: Mbappe scores twice as PSG beats Juventus for the first time

India rattled Pakistan's defence with a barrage of attacks early in the second half, but suffered because of poor finishing.

India finally extended its lead to 3-0 when Soumya Guguloth scored in the 94th minute.

India now leads Group A with three points. Bangladesh and Maldives are the remaining two teams in the group. Host Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan are slotted in Group B.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals, which will be played on September 16. The final is scheduled for September 19.

India won all of the previous five editions of the tournament (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019).

