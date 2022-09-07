India beats Pakistan 3-0 in SAFF Women's Championship 2022

The Indian women's football team started its campaign at the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 with a clinical 3-0 win over Pakistan in a Group A match on Wednesday at Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu.

The defending champion took the lead in the 21st minute after an own goal from Pakistan captain Maria Khan. Two minutes later, it was 2-0 for India.

Dangmei Grace, unmarked near the post, received a through pass from Anju Tamang and slipped it between the post and goalkeeper to double the lead.

India rattled Pakistan's defence with a barrage of attacks early in the second half, but suffered because of poor finishing.

India finally extended its lead to 3-0 when Soumya Guguloth scored in the 94th minute.

India now leads Group A with three points. Bangladesh and Maldives are the remaining two teams in the group. Host Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan are slotted in Group B.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals, which will be played on September 16. The final is scheduled for September 19.

India won all of the previous five editions of the tournament (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019).