MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Frenchman Moussa Dembele signs for Al-Ettifaq

Dembele proved to be a sensation in the Scottish league after signing for Celtic in 2016, helping it to back-to-back treble titles.

Published : Jul 27, 2023 09:02 IST , GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Moussa Dembele of Olympique Lyon trains during a training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League Semi Final match against Bayern Munich at Estadio do Restelo on August 18, 2020, in Lisbon, Portugal.
File Photo: Moussa Dembele of Olympique Lyon trains during a training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League Semi Final match against Bayern Munich at Estadio do Restelo on August 18, 2020, in Lisbon, Portugal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Moussa Dembele of Olympique Lyon trains during a training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League Semi Final match against Bayern Munich at Estadio do Restelo on August 18, 2020, in Lisbon, Portugal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

French striker Moussa Dembele has joined Al-Ettifaq as a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Olympique Lyonnais, the Saudi Pro League club said on Wednesday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

“Moussa Dembele, welcome to Al-Ettifaq,” the club posted on messaging platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Dembele proved to be a sensation in the Scottish league after signing for Celtic in 2016, helping it to back-to-back treble titles.

Also Read: Henderson joins Saudi club Al-Ettifaq; leaves Liverpool after 12 years

He joined Lyon in 2018, and after spending a woeful half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Atletico Madrid, where he played only seven games, he returned to the Ligue 1 side, where he made 172 appearances in all competitions, netting 70 goals.

Earlier on Wednesday, the club also signed Scotland defender Jack Hendry from the Belgian side Club Brugge.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr in December, several big names have been linked with the Saudi Arabian Pro League.

Related Topics

Moussa Dembele /

Al-Ettifaq

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Defending champion United States held 1-1 by Netherlands in thriller
    Reuters
  2. Frenchman Moussa Dembele signs for Al-Ettifaq
    Reuters
  3. Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal signs Brazilian Malcom
    Reuters
  4. Henderson joins Saudi club Al-Ettifaq; leaves Liverpool after 12 years
    Reuters
  5. La Liga: Isco joins Real Betis as free agent
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Frenchman Moussa Dembele signs for Al-Ettifaq
    Reuters
  2. Henderson joins Saudi club Al-Ettifaq; leaves Liverpool after 12 years
    Reuters
  3. Mbappe ‘refuses to talk’ to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move
    AFP
  4. Guardiola says Man City’s ‘new generation is coming’
    AFP
  5. Miami and MLS roll out the red carpet for their Messi-ah
    Sankar Narayanan EH
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Defending champion United States held 1-1 by Netherlands in thriller
    Reuters
  2. Frenchman Moussa Dembele signs for Al-Ettifaq
    Reuters
  3. Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal signs Brazilian Malcom
    Reuters
  4. Henderson joins Saudi club Al-Ettifaq; leaves Liverpool after 12 years
    Reuters
  5. La Liga: Isco joins Real Betis as free agent
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment