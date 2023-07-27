MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Henderson joins Saudi club Al-Ettifaq; leaves Liverpool after 12 years

The former Liverpool captain will join the Saudi Pro League after Al -Ettifaq paid a fee estimated at 13 million pounds (16.77 million USD), according to reports.

Published : Jul 27, 2023 08:13 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Henderson (in pic) will reunite at Al-Ettifaq with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard, who was appointed as a coach on a three-year contract earlier this month. 
Henderson (in pic) will reunite at Al-Ettifaq with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard, who was appointed as a coach on a three-year contract earlier this month.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Henderson (in pic) will reunite at Al-Ettifaq with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard, who was appointed as a coach on a three-year contract earlier this month.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Midfielder Jordan Henderson said farewell to Liverpool fans in a video posted on social media on Wednesday, confirming his departure from the club after 12 years ahead of a reported move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ettifaq.

The former Liverpool captain will join the Saudi Pro League after Al -Ettifaq paid a fee estimated at 13 million pounds (16.77 million USD), according to reports.

Also Read: Mbappe ‘refuses to talk’ to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move

“It’s hard to put these last 12 years into words, and it’s even harder to say goodbye,” the 33-year-old wrote on his Instagram account.

“Thank you for everything. You’ll never walk alone.”

Henderson arrived at Anfield from Sunderland in 2011 and since then made 492 appearances with 33 goals and 61 assists in all competitions for the team.

The England international helped Jurgen Klopp’s side win their first Premier League title in 30 years in 2020. He also captained Liverpool to the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup titles.

Henderson will reunite at Al-Ettifaq with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard, who was appointed as a coach on a three-year contract earlier this month.

Related Topics

Jordan Henderson /

Al-Ettifaq /

Steven Gerrard

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Henderson joins Saudi club Al-Ettifaq; leaves Liverpool after 12 years
    Reuters
  2. La Liga: Isco joins Real Betis as free agent
    Reuters
  3. Mbappe ‘refuses to talk’ to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move
    AFP
  4. Ashes Test 5 Preview: Australia eager to end long wait for series win in England
    AFP
  5. FISU World University Games: India’s performance at the Games so far and Indians in action in 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Henderson joins Saudi club Al-Ettifaq; leaves Liverpool after 12 years
    Reuters
  2. Mbappe ‘refuses to talk’ to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move
    AFP
  3. Guardiola says Man City’s ‘new generation is coming’
    AFP
  4. Miami and MLS roll out the red carpet for their Messi-ah
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  5. Richarlison hat-trick seals silverware for Tottenham Hotspur in pre-season friendly
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Henderson joins Saudi club Al-Ettifaq; leaves Liverpool after 12 years
    Reuters
  2. La Liga: Isco joins Real Betis as free agent
    Reuters
  3. Mbappe ‘refuses to talk’ to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move
    AFP
  4. Ashes Test 5 Preview: Australia eager to end long wait for series win in England
    AFP
  5. FISU World University Games: India’s performance at the Games so far and Indians in action in 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment