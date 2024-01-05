MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s football: Denmark international Sevecke retires at 27 due to heart condition

Sevecke, who made more than 50 appearances for Denmark, played for Everton in the Women’s Super League before moving to Portland Thorns in September.

Published : Jan 05, 2024 18:14 IST , Bengaluru - 4 MINS READ

Reuters
Rikke Sevecke in action for Denmark against China PR in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.
Rikke Sevecke in action for Denmark against China PR in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rikke Sevecke in action for Denmark against China PR in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Denmark international Rikke Sevecke announced her retirement from football at the age of 27 after saying on Friday that she cannot continue her career due to a heart condition.

Sevecke, who made more than 50 appearances for Denmark, played for Everton in the Women’s Super League before moving to Portland Thorns in September. However, she did not make a single appearance for the American side.

“It’s hard to know where to start. I’ve been playing football since I could walk and it’s always been a big part of my life. But that stops now,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Over the past few months I’ve had some tests done and I recently got the results back saying that I have a heart condition.

“This means that I am not allowed to continue playing professional football and I have therefore had to stop my football career immediately. It’s extremely hard not to be able to make this decision when I felt the time was right.”

ALSO READ: Hermoso testifies in sexual assault case after kiss at Women’s World Cup final

Sevecke is not the first player to prematurely retire due to a heart condition.

In December 2021, Argentina striker Sergio Aguero was forced to retire at 33 due to a heart condition while Lucas Leiva retired last year with a similar issue.

“You should be immensely proud of what you have achieved, Rikke. Your Everton family wishes you the very best in this new chapter,” Everton Women said in a statement on X.

Related Topics

Women's Football /

Denmark

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kohli, Cummins among nominees for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year; Gardner, Mooney in race for women’s award
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I Live: India vs Australia Preview, streaming info; Toss at 6:30 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s football: Denmark international Sevecke retires at 27 due to heart condition
    Reuters
  4. Sri Lanka seeks boost against Zimbabwe after dire World Cup
    AFP
  5. Bellingham the best in the world: Madrid coach Ancelotti
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Women’s football: Denmark international Sevecke retires at 27 due to heart condition
    Reuters
  2. Bellingham the best in the world: Madrid coach Ancelotti
    AFP
  3. Injured Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai to miss key cup clashes
    Reuters
  4. ‘No way the lads’: Sunderland sorry as bar gets Newcastle makeover
    AFP
  5. Mbappe waives ‘tens of millions’ in order to ease PSG exit
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kohli, Cummins among nominees for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year; Gardner, Mooney in race for women’s award
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I Live: India vs Australia Preview, streaming info; Toss at 6:30 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s football: Denmark international Sevecke retires at 27 due to heart condition
    Reuters
  4. Sri Lanka seeks boost against Zimbabwe after dire World Cup
    AFP
  5. Bellingham the best in the world: Madrid coach Ancelotti
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment