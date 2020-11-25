Football Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game Diego Armando Maradona, football's eternal global icon, has passed away at the age of 60 in Buenos Aires. Sportstar takes a journey down memory lane to revisit the Argentine's iconic moments. Team Sportstar 25 November, 2020 23:21 IST Team Sportstar 25 November, 2020 23:21 IST 'Divine Intervention' | Nearly six minutes into the second half of the '86 quarterfinal against England, Maradona broke the deadlock in one of football's iconic finishes. Put in his famous words: "A little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God." 1/7 The spurt of genius | Four minutes after the controversial 'Hand of God' goal, Maradona subdued the Englishmen with another spellbinding display. On his way to the defining goal of the '86 World Cup quarterfinal, Maradona swivelled through four England players to the finish, hailed by many as the 'Goal of the century.' Photo: GETTY IMAGES 2/7 'Cometh the hour, cometh the champ' | After his iconic solo finish in the quarterfinals, Maradona's brace in the 1986 World Cup semifinal against Belgium took Argentina to its second final. Photo: GETTY IMAGES 3/7 The maverick climbs the summit | Diego Maradona may not have scored in the pulsating 1986 FIFA World Cup final, but the Argentine skipper was instrumental in his team's journey to world glory eight years after its previous triumph. Photo: Carlo Fumagalli 4/7 Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona kisses the special 'Golden Ball' award for his lifetime achievement that was presented by French weekly magazine 'France Football' at a function in Paris in 1995. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES 5/7 'The Golden Boy' retreats | Maradona breaks down in tears after his farewell match in a packed Boca Juniors Stadium in Buenos Aires, November 10, 2001. Photo: Reuters 6/7 Kolkata turns to Diego | Maradona soaks in the electrifying atmosphere of his fans in India at the Salt Lake Stadium at a felicitation program in 2008. 7/7