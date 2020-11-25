Football Football Diego Maradona dies aged 60 after cardiac arrest The Argentinian football legend suffered a cardiac arrest on Wednesday, less than two weeks after being released from hospital. Team Sportstar 25 November, 2020 22:07 IST Team Sportstar 25 November, 2020 22:07 IST Argentina football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday, according to reports from Argentina, less than two weeks after he was released from hospital in Buenos Aires.Maradona underwent surgery on his brain to remove a blood clot earlier this month, and recovered sufficiently to allow the hospital to send his home to continue his recuperation.Maradona is a legend of Argentinian football and widely held as one of the greatest football players of all time.WATCH| Maradona's best Napoli goals More to follow… Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos