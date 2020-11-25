Football

Diego Maradona dies aged 60 after cardiac arrest

The Argentinian football legend suffered a cardiac arrest on Wednesday, less than two weeks after being released from hospital.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 November, 2020 22:07 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 November, 2020 22:07 IST

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday, according to reports from Argentina, less than two weeks after he was released from hospital in Buenos Aires.

Maradona underwent surgery on his brain to remove a blood clot earlier this month, and recovered sufficiently to allow the hospital to send his home to continue his recuperation.

Maradona is a legend of Argentinian football and widely held as one of the greatest football players of all time.

WATCH|  Maradona's best Napoli goals

 

More to follow…

  Dugout videos