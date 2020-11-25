Diego Maradona dies aged 60 after cardiac arrest

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday, according to reports from Argentina, less than two weeks after he was released from hospital in Buenos Aires.

Maradona underwent surgery on his brain to remove a blood clot earlier this month, and recovered sufficiently to allow the hospital to send his home to continue his recuperation.

Maradona is a legend of Argentinian football and widely held as one of the greatest football players of all time.

WATCH| Maradona's best Napoli goals

More to follow…